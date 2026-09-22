Can Josh King be as good as Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers & Morgan Gibbs-White? Ex-Fulham star explains why future transfer will make teenage wonderkid ‘better’

King has some way to go before he can claim to rub shoulders with such illustrious company, but he is very much on the right track. Asked if the Kingston native can go on to emulate the likes of Palmer, Rogers and Gibbs-White, ex-Fulham star Houghton - who was speaking in association with IrishBetting.ie - told GOAL: “I think so.

“I spoke to someone, I can't reveal who it was because it would be wrong of me to do that, but they were a little bit like, ‘oh, I'm not quite so sure’. Nothing against Fulham, I think the better players he plays with, the higher up he goes, the better he'll become.

“He's got all the attributes you need as an attacking player - he's got pace, he can run with the ball, he can see players in good positions, he's got an eye for a goal. I really like him and I think he's going to have a good future.

“I hope he doesn't disappoint, I hope he's not one of them that the more adulation he gets, then maybe his ego gets too high. I think you've got to be really balanced at that age, a lot of things are going to be said about you, but most of it you've just got to sweep to the side and you've got to be focused, laser focused on what you want to do in football. That's to be the best that you can be and play at the highest level that you can and win trophies, and I'm sure that's his goal.”