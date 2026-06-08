AFP
Revealed: The ‘unfinished business’ that returned Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid - with the ‘Special One’ determined to scratch annoying trophy itch
Chasing the elusive European crown
While Mourinho's first spell at the Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013 is remembered for breaking domestic records and ending Barcelona’s dominance, it was ultimately defined by a sense of what might have been. Despite reaching three consecutive Champions League semi-finals, the Portuguese never managed to hoist the famous trophy with Los Blancos, leaving behind a nagging feeling of "unfinished business."
The veteran coach is now set to take charge again following Perez’s re-election. For Mourinho, the opportunity to return is primarily about scratching that continental itch. Having won the Champions League with Porto and Inter, the challenge of doing so in Madrid is understood to be the primary factor that convinced him to accept the role once more, according to AS.
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Perez secures the return of his 'Special One'
The return of the 63-year-old comes as part of a seismic shift at the Bernabeu. Perez has secured another four-year term as president, and the veteran chief was quick to align himself with the manager who helped lay the foundation for the club's modern success. "We are going to keep working so that Real Madrid keeps winning more titles," Perez told supporters, while expressing he was "proud that Jose Mourinho, one of the best coaches in the world, is set to return."
Perez has frequently acknowledged that Mourinho’s initial tenure rebuilt the team’s competitive mentality before the club went on to secure six European titles in eleven years. Now, with the administrative power secured until 2030, the president views Mourinho as the ideal figure to restore discipline and a winning edge to a squad that has struggled over the last two seasons.
New era with a familiar coaching staff
Mourinho is expected to bring a trusted inner circle to Valdebebas. Chief among the names linked with a return is club icon Pepe, who is well placed to secure a role in the coaching setup, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon. Having played 125 matches under Mourinho during his first spell, the legendary defender's deep understanding of the club's DNA is seen as a vital asset for the new regime.
An AS report suggests the backroom overhaul will also likely include several members from Mourinho’s recent staff at Benfica. Joao Tralhao and Pedro Machado are expected to join the project, alongside analyst Roberto Merella.
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Targeting the next €150m superstar
The return of the Special One coincides with a return to the club's famous galacticos recruitment model. With a massive budget burning a hole in his pocket, Perez is already looking at marquee signings to electrify the Bernabeu crowd. Speculation is rife that the president is preparing a club-record €150 million bid for Michael Olise of Bayern Munich. While the German champions have issued a hands-off warning, the allure of the new Mourinho project at Real Madrid could prove difficult for any player to turn down as the club looks to re-establish its dominance on the global stage.