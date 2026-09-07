'Maybe the person who made the fixture list was Italian' - Jose Mourinho hits out at scheduling and admits surprise over Inter Champions League drought

Mourinho has once again suggested external factors might be influencing Real Madrid's fixture schedule, but his immediate focus turns to a familiar foe. The Portuguese coach famously managed Inter between 2008 and 2010, leading them to a historic treble in 2010 - which included the Nerazzurri's third and most recent Champions League trophy, before they suffered final defeats in both 2023 and 2025.

Despite his frustrations with the schedule, the 'Special One' reserved significant praise for the tactical continuity at his former club. Reflecting on their progress since his historic treble-winning campaign in 2010, he noted the stability within the Italian giants while confirming he will be without Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva and Eduardo Camavinga due to suspension. 'Inter have been a great team for six years. From (Antonio) Conte to (Simone) Inzaghi and (Cristian) Chivu, the game model is the same. It's a team that can play with its eyes closed. The only surprise in recent years is that he has never won the Champions League. Tomorrow we will have three suspended players, but on the pitch it will always be 11 against 11. Maybe the person who made the fixture list was Italian.'