'Is Negreira still here?' – Furious Jose Mourinho lashes out at refereeing 'mistakes' and alleges systemic bias

Following a narrow 2-1 defeat at the Estadio Metropolitano, Mourinho did not hold back in his assessment of the match officials. The Real Madrid head coach specifically targeted referee Ortiz Arias and VAR official Trujillo, suggesting their lack of top-level experience or past history against Los Blancos played a decisive role in the outcome.

Speaking to the media in his trademark confrontational style, Mourinho expressed his disbelief at the choice of personnel for such a high-stakes fixture. 'The referee had no experience to officiate a derby. He's 41 years old. He's a poor referee who's only ever done minor matches. Congratulations to the refereeing committee for this appointment. But Mr. Trujillo does have a history with Real Madrid. In the Cup, in Girona, Osasuna. He's a VAR official with a lot of history.'