'An honour and a privilege' - Jose Mourinho pens emotional Benfica farewell message ahead of Real Madrid homecoming

Mourinho has expressed his deep gratitude to Benfica through a poignant social media post just hours after his departure was confirmed. Taking to Instagram, the 63-year-old reflected on his brief but impactful second stint in Lisbon, which saw him lead the club to an unbeaten league domestic campaign and a third-place finish in the Primeira Liga, alongside a victory in Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.

In his address, the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss thanked the club's leadership and staff. "I would like to thank president Rui Costa for the opportunity he gave me to work for Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Representing this club has been an honour and a privilege. I would also like to extend my gratitude to all the staff at Benfica Campus, whose professionalism, dedication and competence have been exemplary," Mourinho said via his official Instagram account.