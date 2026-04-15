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Jose Mourinho and Andre Villas-Boas still in touch despite rivalry despite rivalry between Benfica coach and Porto president
Enduring respect across the divide
The Portuguese pair shared a golden era, winning numerous domestic and European titles together across highly successful stints at Porto, Chelsea and Milan, with Mourinho head coach and Villas-Boas part of his staff. Even though they now find themselves fiercely competing against each other to secure domestic supremacy in Portugal, the competitive fire has not extinguished their mutual admiration. Villas-Boas emphasised that their shared history forms the foundation of a friendship that effortlessly transcends their current battlelines.
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A historic partnership of champions
Before stepping into the boardroom, Villas-Boas spent seven years acting as an opponent analyst for Mourinho. Addressing their current dynamic, Villas-Boas told Marca: "Porto and all its fans had the opportunity to honour Jose when he left Fenerbahce, before signing with Benfica, our great rival. I think that was important.
"Right now, he is the coach of Benfica and from time to time we exchange messages respecting our respective clubs because we fight for the same goal: winning the League."
Unprecedented success across Europe
Their formidable partnership began in 2002, securing back-to-back Portuguese championships alongside their European triumphs. During their time at Porto, the duo won the UEFA Cup in the 2002-03 season, followed by the ultimate prize, the Champions League, in 2003-04. They also lifted the Portuguese Cup and Portuguese Super Cup.
When Mourinho moved to London to manage Chelsea, his trusted analyst followed. Together, they conquered England, winning two Premier League titles, two League Cups, one FA Cup and the Community Shield. Their journey continued at Inter, where they claimed the Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup during the 2008-09 campaign before Villas-Boas departed to begin his own managerial career.
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Intense battle for domestic supremacy
The current season highlights the intense pressure both men face. Porto currently sit at the summit with 76 points from 29 matches, holding a seven-point advantage over third-placed Benfica. Mourinho has overseen 46 fixtures across all competitions this year, securing 26 victories. Looking ahead, both clubs face pivotal matches that will define their campaigns. Porto travel to England tomorrow for a crucial Europa League quarter-final clash against Nottingham Forest following a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, Benfica prepare for a massive domestic showdown on Sunday against second-placed Sporting CP to keep their fading title hopes alive.