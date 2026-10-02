'They won't separate us!' - Jorge Jesus responds after Cristiano Ronaldo storms out of Portugal camp

Speaking after the victory, Jesus dismissed suggestions that the fallout from Ronaldo's departure could damage his relationship with the players. The manager emphasised that the squad remains firmly aligned behind his leadership.

"There's nothing that should stop the group from being with me," Jesus told Sport TV. "I understand the question. The important thing is what we have to do. The things that happen don't separate the group; they haven't separated us and they won't separate us.

"A high-quality victory, with four goals, a top-level performance. It can't be overlooked. It's more important than everything that happened. That's what I want to focus on. Returning to Portugal, the people will fight at the Dragao stadium."