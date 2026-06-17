Where does Jordan Pickford rank on Premier League goalkeeper chart? Ex-England star David James puts Everton shot-stopper in illustrious company

There are a number of elite custodians plying their trade in the Premier League at present - including three-time Golden Glove winner David Raya of Arsenal, Liverpool’s Brazilian talisman Alisson, Italian giant Gianluigi Donnarumma at Manchester City and World Cup-winning Argentine Emi Martinez of Aston Villa.

Quizzed on whether Pickford sits inside the top five of English top-flight keepers, former England No.1 James - speaking on behalf of Grosvenor Sport, who offer the latest World Cup Odds - told GOAL: “I think for consistency, yeah. It's funny actually when you ask about top five, I mean he's got to be up there.

“I'm a big fan of Jordan. I think Jordan is probably the anomaly in the Premier League. If I say horses for courses, when I talk about someone like Ali, who I think at his best is the best goalkeeper in the world, you put him in some teams like I'd say Everton even, or you put him into a team like Newcastle then you're probably not going to get the best of Ali in that side. So I think him playing for Liverpool is a perfect fit.

“David Raya for Arsenal is a perfect fit. I think with Jordan, when you see him playing for Everton, it's a perfect fit for Everton, but again this goes down to distribution and stuff. You put him in an England side which is completely different to Everton, he's a perfect fit for England.

“I think Jordan has got so much scope to play in different environments. I'd definitely put him there in the top five.”