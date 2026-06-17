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Where does Jordan Pickford rank on Premier League goalkeeper chart? Ex-England star David James puts Everton shot-stopper in illustrious company
How many caps has Pickford earned for England?
Wearside native and Sunderland academy graduate Pickford made his senior international debut in 2017 and has gone on to earn 84 caps. At the age of 32, he will fancy his chances of becoming a centurion and surging well beyond 100 appearances for his country.
The plan is to take in several outings at the 2026 World Cup, as Thomas Tuchel attempts to steer a course towards a major honour that will bring 60 years of hurt to a close. He has the most reliable last line of defence at his disposal.
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Pickford remains the most expensive British goalkeeper
Pickford has been a model of consistency for the Three Lions down the years, with his larger-than-life character proving to be the perfect fit for life between the posts. A regular role has been nailed down despite lacking European competition at club level.
He remains the most expensive British goalkeeper of all-time, having moved to Merseyside for £25 million ($34m) in 2017 and has graced more than 350 games for Everton. His lack of major honours should take nothing away from his standing in not just English football, but the global game as a whole.
Where does Pickford rank in the Premier League alongside Alisson & Raya?
There are a number of elite custodians plying their trade in the Premier League at present - including three-time Golden Glove winner David Raya of Arsenal, Liverpool’s Brazilian talisman Alisson, Italian giant Gianluigi Donnarumma at Manchester City and World Cup-winning Argentine Emi Martinez of Aston Villa.
Quizzed on whether Pickford sits inside the top five of English top-flight keepers, former England No.1 James - speaking on behalf of Grosvenor Sport, who offer the latest World Cup Odds - told GOAL: “I think for consistency, yeah. It's funny actually when you ask about top five, I mean he's got to be up there.
“I'm a big fan of Jordan. I think Jordan is probably the anomaly in the Premier League. If I say horses for courses, when I talk about someone like Ali, who I think at his best is the best goalkeeper in the world, you put him in some teams like I'd say Everton even, or you put him into a team like Newcastle then you're probably not going to get the best of Ali in that side. So I think him playing for Liverpool is a perfect fit.
“David Raya for Arsenal is a perfect fit. I think with Jordan, when you see him playing for Everton, it's a perfect fit for Everton, but again this goes down to distribution and stuff. You put him in an England side which is completely different to Everton, he's a perfect fit for England.
“I think Jordan has got so much scope to play in different environments. I'd definitely put him there in the top five.”
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2026 World Cup: England seeking more clean sheets
Pickford, who has never lacked self confidence, has stated a desire to take a penalty if England find themselves in another shootout this summer. James has backed him to step up from 12 yards.
Harry Kane will be shouldering that responsibility for a couple of weeks at least, as England prepare to open their World Cup group stage campaign against Croatia on Wednesday. Ghana and Panama will also be faced in Group L.
Having not conceded a single goal in a faultless qualification campaign, Pickford will be hoping that more clean sheets can be picked up as the Three Lions bare their teeth and establish early momentum. Once more international commitments have been completed, then a prominent role will be taken up in David Moyes' plans back at the Hill Dickinson Stadium - with every Premier League player set to discover their schedule for 2026-27 when the new season fixture lists are released on Friday.
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