'Not yet!' - John Toshack denies son's claim that he has dementia as Liverpool legend speaks out

The Welsh coaching great appeared in high spirits at his residence in Besalu, sporting a Real Sociedad tracksuit to dismiss the narrative surrounding his mental well-being. The "Volcano" of Welsh football was quick to downplay the gravity of recent headlines, maintaining the same fighting spirit that defined his storied career at Anfield and across Europe.

His wife, Mai, revealed that the public discourse has caused significant distress within their household. To shield the veteran coach from mounting anxiety and the emotional toll of the reports, she has taken the step of hiding his mobile phone to prevent him from reading further speculation about his condition.