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John Stones in transfer talks with Inter & Juventus as Man City icon opens door to new challenge in Serie A
End of a golden era at Man City
Stones is available on a free transfer after leaving City upon the expiry of his contract on June 30. The 32-year-old spent 10 seasons at the Etihad, securing six Premier League titles and the 2022-23 Champions League during a highly successful era in Manchester.
Despite his age, the centre-back remained part of England's plans throughout their run to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals, starting three matches, including the quarter-final and semi-final, while being introduced from the bench in the last-16 win over Mexico. Consequently, his stock remains incredibly high across Europe, with elite clubs viewing his availability as a unique market opportunity.
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Italian giants lead the chase for Stones
Inter and Juventus have now both entered formal negotiations with his representatives as the race for his signature intensifies. According to Fabrizio Romano, the England international defender is seriously considering a move to Italy, a destination he is said to be open to as he seeks a fresh challenge.
The chance to secure a player of such immense pedigree has made him a top priority for both Serie A giants. The veteran defender offers a rare blend of composure and tactical intelligence that potential suitors believe would immediately transform and elevate their backlines.
Premier League suitors still circling
Italy isn't the only option on the table. Arsenal have been credited with interest in Stones as manager Mikel Arteta looks to cover for the injured William Saliba, a connection helped by Arteta's own three years working as Pep Guardiola's assistant at City, where he built familiarity with Stones' game.
Chelsea have also been mentioned as monitoring the situation. With no transfer fee involved, the final call rests entirely with Stones and where he sees the best fit for the next stage of his career.
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The fitness question hanging over any move
Whichever club wins the race will be taking on some risk. Stones managed only 439 minutes of Premier League football last season because of thigh, calf and muscle issues, following an equally interrupted campaign before that in which he played just 547 minutes, and he never crossed 59 per cent of available league minutes in any single season during his decade at City. It's the kind of injury history that could shape not just interest from Serie A but the terms of whatever contract comes his way.
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