'Pulling in the same direction!' – Joao Felix reveals secret behind Portugal's flawless Nations League start

In-form forward Joao Felix continued his impressive international form, opening the scoring in Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory against Norway at the Ullevaal Stadium. Having already netted the match-winner against Wales, Felix struck in the 17th minute with a clinical finish.

Goncalo Ramos sealed the victory in the second half after Erling Haaland briefly equalised for the hosts.

The result secures Portugal's position at the top of Group A4 with six points.