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Juventus agree personal terms with World Cup star as Premier League giants miss out
Juventus strike Lucumi agreement
Juventus have moved a significant step closer to signing Lucumi from Bologna. The Turin giants have successfully reached an agreement in principle with the player regarding a summer transfer.
According to Tuttosport, Lucumi has consistently kept Juventus at the top of his wishlist. He has firmly prioritised a move to the Bianconeri despite facing exploratory approaches from Chelsea and Manchester United. Securing the Colombian represents a major boost for Juventus as they strengthen their squad. The defender's arrival would add proven Serie A quality and international pedigree to their backline.
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Snubbing Premier League riches
The most compelling aspect of the agreement is Lucumi's willingness to reject significantly more lucrative financial offers. Nottingham Forest were reportedly prepared to pay him around €1m more net per year.
However, the Colombian international reportedly decided to accept a five-year contract with Juventus worth €2.5m a season plus bonuses. He was thoroughly impressed by the club's determination to secure his signature. For the centre-back, the sporting project simply outweighed the extra financial incentives. The appeal of joining a bigger club, playing European football, and remaining in Italy proved decisive in his final decision.
Spalletti prioritises World Cup star
Lucumi's stock rose significantly following his commanding performances at the recent World Cup. He particularly impressed observers by keeping Cristiano Ronaldo quiet during a crucial group-stage encounter. Those standout displays immediately caught the attention of Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti. The manager quickly made the formidable defender a top priority to reinforce his defensive unit ahead of the new campaign.
Bologna initially protected their star asset with a €28m release clause, which expired in mid-July. They now value the centre-back at a minimum of €25m, but face a delicate balancing act due to his contract situation.
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Fresh approach expected soon
The primary sticking point now lies directly in negotiations between the two clubs. With Lucumi entering the final ten months of his contract, Bologna cannot push the asking price excessively high without risking losing him for free next summer.
Juventus have already seen their opening €17m bid swiftly rebuffed by the Rossoblu. The Turin club are currently preparing a fresh approach to test Bologna's resolve. To bridge the valuation gap, Juventus could offer compatriot Juan Cabal as a partial makeweight in the deal. With the player firmly on board, there is quiet confidence in Turin that an agreement will soon be finalised.
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