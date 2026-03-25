Jesse Lingard takes big step towards Corinthians debut but ex-Man Utd winger not yet registered with Brazilian side

The 33-year-old winger has been waiting for the green light to represent the Timao since his arrival in South America earlier this month. He has agreed to a contract that runs until the end of the current season with the option of an extra year. The publication of his work permit is the crucial first step that allows Corinthians to proceed with his formal registration with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

While the administrative process has been ongoing, manager Dorival Junior has been focused on Lingard's physical preparation. The technical staff were in no rush to fast-track the paperwork during the international break, as the 33-year-old winger has penned a contract that requires him to regain full match sharpness after his departure from FC Seoul in South Korea.