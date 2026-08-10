Jeff Bezos to Liverpool?! Amazon founder closing in on minority stake at Anfield as part of billionaire consortium

The dawn of a new era at Liverpool could be just days away as Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is closing in on a deal to acquire a minority stake in the Merseyside club. According to Sky News, Bezos is part of an elite consortium of the world's wealthiest individuals, including Amit Bhatia and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, who are looking to purchase "roughly one third" of the Premier League outfit.

This potential investment marks a major shift for Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who have been open to external investment to help the club compete at the highest level of the global game. FSG have officially acknowledged the interest from the party, marking a major step forward in the negotiations. In a formal communication regarding the potential transaction, FSG noted: "An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club."



