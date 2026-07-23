AFP
'Opportunity for synergies' - How Liverpool would benefit from Amazon owner Jeff Bezos & his net worth of £192 billion forming part of investment consortium at Anfield
Consortium targets Anfield stake
An investment consortium led by former Queens Park Rangers co-owner Bhatia and backed by the family of steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal is in talks to buy a 30 per cent stake in Liverpool worth £1.35bn, according to the Daily Mail.
Amazon founder Bezos, who boasts a net worth of £192 billion ($257bn), is reportedly interested in joining the group to bolster the bid, with a spokesperson for Reds owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) confirming the approach: "An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club."
- Getty Images Sport
Financial expert details benefits
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire views the proposed sale as a shrewd business move for FSG that safeguards the club's long-term financial stability.
Highlighting the valuation, controlling structure, and strategic impact, Maguire told the Daily Mail: "As far as the potential Liverpool investment is concerned, it looks like it's going to be up to 30 per cent or £1.3bn. That values the club at just over £4bn, which is broadly in line with expectations.
"From FSG's point of view, it's a super smart piece of business. Yes, they have sold part of the club before but this will ensure they still own a controlling stake of around 60 per cent.
"So in terms of the long-term strategy of the club and the individual transfer windows and recruitment issues, it is still FSG's decisions that are being made. If they are selling 30 per cent, that money goes to FSG not Liverpool, so there is no physical impact upon the club's coffers."
Commercial synergies offer potential
Maguire further explained how backing from high-profile figures like Bezos and Mittal could unlock interest-free borrowing capabilities alongside massive commercial partnerships across global markets: "If the club is looking to borrow money at a future date for whatever circumstances and you are owned by Mittal's son-in-law and Bezos, they will be in a position to lend money on an interest-free basis which can only help in terms of cash flow.
"Also, having a potential partner of the magnitude of Bezos does mean there is the opportunity for synergies. If Amazon Prime want to increase their global influence, then one way could be to do a partnership with Liverpool, whether in terms of content or sponsorship.
"Liverpool goes out to the world and Amazon goes out to the world as well. As well out of the world, maybe! He is flying people into space after all."
- Getty Images
Navigating complex negotiations ahead
FSG and the Bhatia-led consortium will continue detailed negotiations to finalise the share restructuring without disrupting day-to-day operations at Anfield. Liverpool also face a crucial period on and off the pitch as the transfer window and domestic season progress. Club hierarchy will focus on maintaining stability for Andoni Iraola's side while attempting to seal an investment deal that could significantly bolster their financial ecosystem.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting