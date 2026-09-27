'Punished for mistakes!' – Jarell Quansah sends clear message after England defeat against world champions

England defender Jarell Quansah expressed frustration after Thomas Tuchel's side squandered a second-half lead to lose 3-2 against world champions Spain at Wembley Stadium. After falling behind early to Lamine Yamal, England produced a spirited response with goals from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane.

However, missed second-half chances, including a Kane penalty hitting the crossbar, allowed Spain to stage a winning comeback.

Quansah noted that failing to capitalize on key moments proved decisive against top-tier opposition.