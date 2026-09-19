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‘He’s an incredible talent!’ - Jamie Redknapp sends Xabi Alonso clear warning over Estevao as Chelsea frustrations grow
A heavy defeat at Brentford
Chelsea manager Alonso is facing mounting pressure after a heavy 3-0 defeat to London rivals Brentford on Friday night. The Blues' defensive frailties were badly exposed once again, extending their dismal record of conceding at least two goals in each of their five Premier League outings this season.
While Chelsea's new-look attacking unit started the campaign in impressive fashion, they completely drew a blank in west London. The absence of injured striker Joao Pedro, who was ruled out with a knee issue, highlighted potential flaws in Alonso's current tactical setup.
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Redknapp questions Alonso's tactical choices
Former midfielder Redknapp believes the solution to Chelsea's recent struggles could currently be sitting on the bench. The pundit has publicly questioned Alonso's reluctance to utilise Brazilian talent Estevao in his starting line-ups. Speaking to Sky Sports following the demoralising defeat to Brentford, Redknapp challenged the Spanish manager's rigid approach.
"I look at Estevao, is he too good a player not to play in this team?" he asked. He is in an incredible talent but how do you get him in the team when you have got Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro? These are the problems he has to solve."
The struggle for Premier League minutes
Estevao has found regular football incredibly hard to come by under Alonso's strict regime. The highly-rated attacker has managed a mere 23 minutes of competitive action this term, making just four late substitute appearances in the league.
Alonso's clear preference for a three-at-the-back system has severely limited opportunities for traditional wide players. Pedro Neto currently operates as a right wing-back, while Pep Chavarria and Jorrel Hato share the demanding defensive duties on the opposite flank.
In the central attacking areas, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have firmly established themselves as the manager's undisputed first-choice options. They have started every match behind the main striker, leaving Estevao isolated on the fringes of the first team.
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January exit on the cards for Estevao
The constant lack of playing time is reportedly taking a toll on the young Brazilian forward. Reports earlier this month claimed Estevao has growing concerns over his restricted role at Stamford Bridge and could evaluate his long-term future during the upcoming January transfer window.
Chelsea and Alonso will now have plenty of time to reflect on their recent struggles and potential tactical tweaks. The Blues finally return to Premier League action against Bournemouth following a lengthy three-week international break.
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