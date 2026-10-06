Jamie Carragher demands multi-year punishment for Man City following ‘sham’ financial verdict

Carragher believes the Premier League must now throw the book at City. Speaking at the Legends of Football Awards, the former Liverpool defender insisted that a simple one-off sanction would not properly reflect the immense gravity of the club's actions.

"Now that we know that they're guilty, yes, there's an appeal, but now that they've got a big guilty verdict initially, now I don’t think anybody wants to wait," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"It has to be done this season, because Man City need to be affected for next season. I don’t think it can be a one-off punishment for one season. Because this has gone on for years and years, I think the punishment should go on for years and years."