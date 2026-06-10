Jadon Sancho officially leaves Man Utd after miserable five years as club issues short statement on 12-goal winger

The Red Devils have confirmed their retained list has been sent to the Premier League, signaling the end of several high-profile careers in Manchester. Sancho’s exit marks the conclusion of a saga that cost United upwards of £73 million. It proved to be a remarkably costly misfire, with the winger consistently struggling for form and finding himself at odds with previous management. The departures of Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia have also been confirmed.

The club said in a statement: "Jadon Sancho arrived at Old Trafford in 2021 and was also part of the 2023 Carabao Cup-winning side. The winger played 83 times for the club before he returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan and also made temporary moves to Chelsea and Aston Villa.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Casemiro, Tyrell, and Jadon for their contributions to Manchester United and wish them the very best of luck for the future."

The 26-year-old forward, who only managed 12 goals and six assist across all competitions during his five-year spell with the club, will now look for a fresh start elsewhere.