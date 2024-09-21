West Ham United FC v Chelsea FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Jadon Sancho's Man Utd struggles laid bare as new Chelsea man collects another assist against West Ham

Jadon Sancho has put his Manchester United struggles behind as he collected another Chelsea assist against West Ham.

  • Sancho rediscovering his form at Chelsea
  • Has been crucial to Enzo Maresca's plans
  • Bagged his second assist in as many games
