‘Can play for any club in the world’ - Jack Grealish ‘too good’ not to secure transfer away from Man City as ex-Aston Villa boss sees Sunderland table loan offer

An unfortunate injury, suffered during a reunion with boyhood club Villa, saw Grealish’s time on Merseyside cut short. Form and fitness had briefly been rediscovered with the Toffees, as a Premier League Player of the Month award was secured early in the 2025-26 campaign.

Everton’s season-long agreement included a purchase option, but the £50 million ($68m) terms stipulated there were always considered a little too high for said clause to be triggered. Discussions regarding a potential compromise were expected to take place.

Grealish has, however, returned to the Etihad Stadium and figured for City during pre-season and in their opening Premier League fixture of 2026-27. A new era has been opened in Manchester, as Enzo Maresca takes on the challenge of filling Pep Guardiola’s managerial shoes, but not everybody will be offered a completely clean slate.

That may include Grealish, with Sunderland said to have a loan offer on the table. Bruce, who spent time in the West Midlands with an enigmatic playmaker, is not surprised to see interest being shown in a proven performer and colourful character.