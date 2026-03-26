Italy v Northern Ireland: how Bastoni was welcomed on his return to Bergamo

The events of the Inter-Juventus match had led to loud boos directed at Bastoni during away games against Lecce, Como and Milan, after he had provoked Kalulu’s sending-off by exaggerating his fall and then celebrated. The defender, however, did not face any boos during the national team’s match in Bergamo. The crowd was, in fact, focused on cheering on the national team for a match so crucial to their qualification for the upcoming World Cup.