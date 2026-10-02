Italy player ratings vs France: Alessandro Bastoni leads defiant Azzurri fightback in Paris

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

The captain was a reassuring presence throughout, making a total of seven saves to keep Italy in the contest. While he could do little to prevent Olise's 55th-minute strike, his positioning and handling were flawless as France peppered his goal with 18 total shots.

Alessandro Bastoni - 8/10

A true protagonist's performance from the Inter Milan man. Not only did he score the vital equaliser in the 68th minute, but he also led the defensive line with 18 clearances and 9 interceptions. He did receive a yellow card in stoppage time, but his overall impact was undeniable.

Riccardo Calafiori - 7/10

Calafiori excelled in his progressive defensive role, often stepping into midfield to disrupt French transitions. He was part of a backline that stood firm under intense pressure, helping Italy maintain their shape when France controlled 65% of the possession.

Michael Kayode - 6/10

Tasked with containing a dangerous French left flank, Kayode had a difficult evening defensively but showed great energy. He contributed to the 18 clearances made by the Italian side before the game opened up in the final stages.

Giorgio Scalvini - 7/10

Scalvini displayed maturity beyond his years, providing excellent aerial cover and reading of the game. His presence allowed Bastoni more freedom to join the attack, which eventually led to the equalising goal.