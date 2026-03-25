One day to go until the big night. Italy are currently training in the rain in Bergamo, on the eve of their match against Northern Ireland: there is good news for the Azzurri, with Alessandro Bastoni taking part in hisfirst group session since the training camp began. The Inter defender, who has been working with the national team staff since Sunday morning to be ready for tomorrow evening, carried out the same exercises as his teammates today without pushing himself too hard: his chances of starting are looking increasingly likely, ahead of Donnarumma, with Mancini on the right and Calafiori on the left.
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Italy: Bastoni and Tonali back in training: optimism that they will start against Northern Ireland
TONALI AND POLITANO IN THE STARTING LINE-UP
Sandro Tonali is also back in the starting line-up, ready to start from the first minute following the knock he picked up against Barcelona in the Champions League. Joining him in midfield are Locatelli and Barella, forming a five-man midfield that will also include Dimarco and Politano, who have been a regular feature in the 11-a-side training sessions. Up front are Kean and Retegui, with Pio Esposito as the first choice substitute for the starting pair.
TRAINING
Italy (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Politano, Tonali, Locatelli, Barella, Dimarco; Retegui, Kean.