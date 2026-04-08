'It will be hard for them to return!' - Hamit Altintop backs Bayern Munich to knock out Real Madrid and makes bold Mohamed Salah future claim

Beyond the Champions League drama, Altintop turned his attention to the future of Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah. With the Egyptian's contract situation always a hot topic, the former Turkey international believes the time has come for Salah to seek a fresh challenge away from Anfield after achieving everything possible in the Premier League.
"After Mohamed Salah broke all the records, I think everyone understands Salah's situation and realizes his desire to leave Liverpool in search of motivation and achieving new achievements in his football career," Altintop said. Rather than a move to the Middle East, he urged the forward to remain at the pinnacle of the European game where he can still compete for major honours.
"I hope that Mohamed Salah stays in Europe, whether playing in Italy or Spain or Paris Saint-Germain in France. His age is still young, and he is still capable of playing at the highest levels," he continued. Closing with a tribute to Salah's legacy, Altintop added: "Mohamed Salah is a great player and a wonderful striker. He possesses experience, skill, and a strong personality in the world of football. I hope that Mohamed Salah will transfer his experience to his country's national team association after his retirement."