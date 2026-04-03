"It's not good news!" Vincent Kompany announces Harry Kane's absence from the Bayern Munich squad

"It’s not ideal. I would have liked him to be there, but as things stand, that’s not possible," said manager Vincent Kompany on Friday. He added that he was "still optimistic" ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg away to Real Madrid.

Kane had been "training well" with the England squad until last Sunday, Kompany reported, but then "at some point he felt a twinge in his ankle". Apart from that, his squad is "pretty much as it needs to be ahead of the big games".

Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Hiroki Ito and Jonas Urbig, who had recently been carrying knocks, are fit to play, Kompany reported. As for “playing time”, he has not yet made a decision. “We’ll see who can start.”