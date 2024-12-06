'It's in your face' - CBS Analyst Mike Grella on Serie A, bringing Italian football to national TV, and 'attitude' from American players

The Paramount Plus analyst and former New York Red Bulls forward joins Mic'd Up to talk Serie A, MLS Cup, and his on air banter with Thierry Henry

Mike Grella remembers the old days - the ones where you couldn't even access soccer in the United States.

"20 years ago you couldn't find a football match on American televsion," Grella tells GOAL. "Now you wake up on a Saturday or Sunday morning and it's in your face. The Premier League is there, the FA Cup is there, the Serie A is there."

The New York-born journeyman has seen it all. After an 11 year professional career that spanned 10 clubs - including stops in England, Denmark and MLS - Grella retired in 2018. These days, he's pitchside or on the panel for Paramount+'s Serie A coverage. He will be on the ground when CBS broadcasts the Juventus-Bologna game this weekend, with pre-match studio coverage originating live from Juventus’ Allianz Stadium, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

For Grella, it's a landmark moment.

"I think it says a lot about the growth of football in general, and especially for us Italian football fans... I'm hoping it sticks, and it gains more popularity."

And the CBS crew have picked the right season to go big. Reigning champions Inter Milan might just have a little too much for everyone else, but glance at the Serie A table, and it's packed. Seventh placed Milan - home to USMNT star Christian Pulisic - are a good result in their extra game away from getting back into Champions League contention. It's what makes the league great, Grella says.

The American influence in the Italian top flight is palpable. Pulisic is the headliner, and "among the best in the world" according to Grella. But there are others. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah have both impressed for the Bianconeri. Others will undoubtedly also come. And in the broader soccer landscape, two decades removed from being inaccessible, that's not a bad start.

He discussed all that and more in the latest edition of Mic’d Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL US taps into the perspectives of broadcasters, analysts, and pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and beyond.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity