Is soccer in the Olympics? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about football and the Olympic games

Soccer is one of the most popular sports in the world, with millions of people playing the game across the planet.

Known by many as 'The Beautiful Game', soccer as we know it today was invented in England in 1863. However, non-codified versions are understood to have even older roots stretching back to ancient times, with variations played in China, Greece and elsewhere.

So, given that it is so widespread, is soccer played in the Olympics? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.