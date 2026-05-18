Inter put up fight to keep Yann Bisseck as Premier League and Bayern Munich target changes agent

Bisseck is on the verge of making a major decision regarding his off-field representation. While his current agent, Yusuf Kandemir, is expected to remain involved in the management of the German defender's career, the player is nearing a definitive choice on a new high-profile agency to lead his future negotiations.

According to Sportitalia, several of the world's most influential sports agencies are vying for the right to represent the Inter centre-back. Currently, Giovanni Branchini is believed to be in pole position to secure Bisseck's signature, a move that often signals a player is preparing for high-level career movements or contract renewals in the near future.