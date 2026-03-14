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Inter v Atalanta: the slow-motion replay – contact between Sulemana and Dumfries, protests from Inter. Frattesi calls for a penalty

The key moments from the Inter v Atalanta match

Inter v Atalanta is a fixture for Matchday 29 of the Serie A season. Below are all the key moments analysed by Calciomercato.com.

INTER – ATALANTA Saturday 14 March, 3.00 pm

REFEREE: MANGANIELLO

ASSISTANTS: PASSERI – ROSSI L.

FOURTH OFFICIAL: COLLU

VAR: GARIGLIO

AVAR: CHIFFI


  • THE EPISODES

    87' – More protests from Inter: Frattesi beats Scalvini to the ball, and Scalvini makes contact with him after he has already played the ball away; Manganiello waves play on.  

    83' - Inter protest over Krstovic’s equaliser: Sulemana presses Dumfries, who goes down in the penalty area; Manganiello waves play on, and the Atalanta striker shoots, with Sommer unable to prevent the Montenegrin centre-forward’s tap-in. Furious protests from Inter over the contact between Sulemana and Dumfries, with Chivu also sent off. VAR review confirms the on-field decision.

    27' - Pio Esposito’s goal stands: Atalanta appeal for a possible handball by Dumfries as the ball comes to a halt, but the Dutch winger touches the ball with his chest. 

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