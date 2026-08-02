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Inter Miami reignite pursuit of Kevin De Bruyne as Belgian playmaker grows open to MLS move to join Lionel Messi
Beckham dreams of new MLS super-team
Inter Miami are not slowing down in their quest to assemble a squad of global icons, with De Bruyne now firmly back in their sights. According to Mundo Deportivo The Herons have reignited their interest in the 35-year-old playmaker, and the Belgian is said to be viewing a move to the MLS more favourably than during previous rounds of negotiations.
As early as June 2025, according to Nicolò Schira, he had received interest from Inter Miami and San Diego FC, and even held talks with both clubs.
The Florida-based franchise has been tracking the veteran since his departure from Manchester City, but he opted for a move to Italy at that time. However, the landscape has shifted significantly, and the midfielder could leave Naples this summer as he weighs up the lifestyle and sporting benefits of moving to South Florida.
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The Discovery Rights advantage
As early as June 2025, according to Nicolò Schira, he had received interest from Inter Miami and San Diego FC, and even held talks with both clubs. Despite the intense competition for De Bruyne’s services from other MLS outfits, Miami holds a significant administrative advantage.
The club currently holds De Bruyne’s MLS discovery rights, a unique league mechanism that grants them the first opportunity to negotiate with the player should he decide to move to North America. This gives them pole position over rivals like Chicago Fire, NYCFC, and D.C. United, who have also expressed interest.
The veteran remains a high-value target, though his current contract in Naples and his substantial salary expectations will require a significant financial package to lure him away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Frustration in Naples
De Bruyne’s time in Serie A has been far from smooth, largely due to tactical disagreements with the coaching staff. The midfielder was particularly vocal about the style of play under his former manager, famously stating: "It was difficult for me because Conte has a very different vision of football than I do... We play very defensively. If you score one goal every match in a 5-4-1... That's not so great." This friction eventually led him to admit he was relieved to see the manager leave.
Following the departure of Antonio Conte, Napoli's leadership has tried to maintain control over the situation. Sporting director Giovanni Manna addressed the playmaker's future directly, stating that the club "did not appreciate some of his words" but remains firm on his status within the squad. Manna insisted that "Kevin doesn't have to decide if he's staying or leaving; he is part of the project and will put himself at the disposal of the coach, just like all the other players."
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A veteran presence for the Herons
Should the move materialise, Inter Miami would be signing a player who is still capable of producing moments of magic on the world stage. During the 2026 World Cup, De Bruyne found the net against New Zealand, etching his name into the record books as the oldest player to score for Belgium at a World Cup, aged 34 years and 363 days. His contract with Napoli is currently set to run until the summer of 2027, providing a potential hurdle for an immediate transfer.
However, the prospect of a new era under Massimiliano Allegri at Napoli may not be enough to keep the Belgian in Europe. With interest also reportedly coming from Turkish giants Galatasaray, Inter Miami will need to move quickly to secure their man.
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