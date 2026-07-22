Inter Miami land Casemiro but MLS immediately launches tampering investigation into blockbuster free transfer

Inter Miami have successfully signed Casemiro on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United.

However, the celebrations have been quickly interrupted as Major League Soccer have initiated a formal tampering review. LA Galaxy filed a claim regarding the transfer, as they held the discovery priority rights for Casemiro.

Addressing the controversy, the league stated: "Major League Soccer is reviewing a tampering allegation against Inter Miami CF. The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete. While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the Discovery Priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation."