Another injury setback for Ousmane Dembele! PSG's Ballon d'Or winner forced off in Champions League play-off clash with Monaco
PSG pull off impressive comeback
PSG's defence of their Champions League crown looked in real trouble early on in the game as two goals from Folarin Bolagun put Monaco into an early lead. The visitors then lost Dembele to injury and saw Vitinha miss a penalty in a dramatic game. Luis Enrique sent Doue on in place of Dembele and saw his substitute make an instant impression, halving the deficit with a precise strike that flew across goal and past Philipp Köhn. Achraf Hakimi's strike in the second half then levelled the tie before Doue got his second of the night to complete the comeback.
Luis Enrique offers Dembele update
Dembele had been a doubt for the match in Monaco due to injury and PSG boss Luis Enrique offered an update on his star man after the win. He told reporters: "We know what shape each player is in. No risk, he trained normally. We'll have to see if there's an injury. He took a knock in the first 15 minutes, then he couldn't run. We did what we could, but we seek to manage this as best we can. It's true that in high-level football, there are injuries and players more accustomed to this [than others], but we know how to handle all this the best way."
The PSG boss also had praise for Doue, adding: "What we know is that we are a very young team. Last year, we were a team that no one expected to win. Which means the pressure is [now] different: everyone knows we can win against any team. And it's a different pressure to manage. I am very happy for Desire because last week, everyone criticized Doue and the players. And tonight, he was sensational. He showed his character and his personality as a player. He is very young, but he has a special level of personality. I am very happy for him. He helped the team at the best of times, and it's very important for us. But we remain a very young team. We love having this expectation of a new victory [in the Champions League] and that's what we will seek to do until the last match."
More frustration for Dembele
The injury is another setback for Dembele in what has been a frustrating campaign for the France international. Dembele has only managed seven starts in Ligue 1, due to physical issues, and has also been critical of his team.
Speaking after their recent defeat to Rennes, he said: "Above all, we have to play for PSG in order to win matches. If we play as individuals on the pitch, it won't work; we won't win the titles we want. Last season, we put the club before everything else, before thinking about ourselves. We have to rediscover that, especially in these matches. We know we're in the second half of the season. And Paris St Germain has to come first, not individual players."
Dembele's comments brought a swift response from Luis Enrique. He said: "The players' statements after the match are worthless. Absolutely worthless. [So] are the coaches' statements, but the players' statements are worthless. I'm not going to answer any question from a player, any response from a player. I will never allow any player to be above the club. So, it's clear. I am the person responsible for the team. I will not allow any player to think that he is more important than the club. Not me, not the sporting director, not the president. So these statements are worthless. They are the result of anger after a match, and I think that's clear. We have nothing to lose."
PSG in good shape to qualify
PSG must now wait to determine the severity of Dembele's latest injury and how much time he will miss. It seems likely he will sit out the return leg at Parc des Princes next Wednesday, with Doue hoping for a start after an impressive cameo off the bench.
