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Impossible to replace! Inter Miami boss puts Luis Suarez in the same category as Lionel Messi after watching Uruguayan striker spoil MLS debut for Robert Lewandowski
Suarez spoils Lewandowski debut
Miami returned to action following a seven-week World Cup break with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Fire at Nu Stadium. In the absence of Messi, who is enjoying a vacation, Suarez took the captain's armband and scored twice to ruin Polish star forward Lewandowski's debut.
The winning goal was scored by academy youngster Preston Plambeck in the 87th minute, who expressed his delight after scoring his first MLS goal: "I’m happy to help the team get three points. I don’t even know how to describe it. I was just overjoyed."
Miami coach Hoyos also expressed his deep appreciation to the entire squad for their hard work. After the match, he stated: "I want to congratulate the entire roster, they worked very hard during this time, so we are very happy and emotional, it’s extraordinary what this group does."
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Hoyos hails veteran forward
Hoyos did not hold back in heaping praise on Suarez's extraordinary contribution as he continues to make the difference on the pitch at 39 years old. The Argentine tactician insisted that the veteran striker's quality and tactical intelligence are on the same level as megastar Messi.
He said: "Like our No. 10 [Messi], these are players who mark a difference. They express themselves on the field with their tactical intelligence from all the experience they had, and they know their body and mind. They have seen more than the coaching staff. I am not sure these players will be replaced in the future."
Lewandowski reflects on debut
This match marked Lewandowski's first appearance in a Fire shirt in MLS following his completed move from Barcelona. The experienced striker played for 62 minutes before being taken off.
After the game, Lewandowski spoke openly about his debut: "After just two days with my team-mates I didn’t think everything would go so well in my first game because playing a game is different than training, but of course, I need more time and I am sure we will play well but with fewer mistakes.
"We had discussed that I would probably only be able to play 45 or 60 minutes, especially with another game in a few days."
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Herons pursue Eastern lead
This brilliant result ensures Miami remain firmly second in the Eastern Conference standings with 34 points from 16 matches, five points behind leaders Nashville. The Herons are required to maintain their consistency amid an injury crisis affecting several key players, such as Tadeo Allende and David Ayala. Messi's return from his post-World Cup rest will serve as crucial firepower in their pursuit of the league title.
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