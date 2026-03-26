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If Manuel Neuer retires: Will the German World Cup goalkeeper become Jonas Urbig’s backup at Bayern Munich?

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Freiburg
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O. Baumann
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FC Bayern Munich are already making concrete plans for the post-Manuel Neuer era – and, according to a media report, Oliver Baumann appears to be part of those plans.

As Bild reporter Julian Agardi explains in the Bayern Insider podcast, FC Bayern officials are already exploring potential alternatives in the event that Manuel Neuer, who celebrates his 40th birthday this Friday, decides to retire. A solution could come from within the club’s own ranks: Jonas Urbig, who picked up an injury whilst on international duty on Thursday, is seen as a potential successor and could be groomed to become the new number one. However, the Munich side are also looking for an experienced goalkeeper – and have apparently come across Oliver Baumann.

  • The TSG Hoffenheim goalkeeper is no stranger to Munich. As Bild reporters explain in Bayern Insider, Baumann had been on the list before and could already see himself moving to the record champions as a backup at the time.

    But his role has changed significantly since then: Baumann has made his mark in the DFB squad and established himself as a reliable option; should Marc-Andre ter Stegen fail to make a miraculous recovery, Baumann will also be in goal for Germany at the World Cup.

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  • Bayern Munich: Would Oliver Baumann willingly take a back seat?

    This raises the question of whether a goalkeeper in such form would actually accept the role of second-choice goalkeeper at FC Bayern. According to Bayern Insider, this scenario cannot be ruled out – particularly if Hoffenheim fail to qualify for the Champions League and changes are also on the horizon for the German national team.

    At the same time, Neuer’s future remains uncertain. The Bayern captain is working on his comeback following a calf injury and is deliberately taking his time over his decision. There is no deadline – according to the Abendzeitung, the decisive factor for him is above all whether his body will allow him to play another season at the highest level.

    One thing is clear: FC Bayern are setting the course for the future. And Oliver Baumann could – despite his new role in the national team – become a surprising option as an experienced backup.

  • These contracts with FC Bayern expire in 2026

    Player

    Position

    Age

    Manuel Neuer

    Goalkeeper

    39 years

    Sven Ulreich

    Goal

    37 years

    Raphael Guerreiro

    Defender

    32 years

    Leon Goretzka

    Midfield

    31 years

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