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Yosua Arya

France injury blow! Ibrahima Konate forced to withdraw from Zinedine Zidane's first squad as Man Utd starlet earns shock call-up

I. Konate
France
L. Yoro
Z. Zidane
Real Madrid
Manchester United
LaLiga
Premier League

Ibrahima Konate has been forced to withdraw from Zinedine Zidane's first France squad after suffering a knee injury in training. The Real Madrid centre-back returns to his club immediately, with Manchester United youngster Leny Yoro receiving his first senior call-up ahead of the Nations League clash against Turkey.

  • Konate suffers untimely training injury

    Konate has been ruled out of Zidane's first international gathering as manager of the French national team. The 27-year-old defender suffered a setback on Wednesday, sustaining an injury during a training session with his international team-mates, as per MaxiFoot.

    It is a frustrating development for the experienced centre-back, who currently boasts 30 caps for his country. Konate was hoping to impress the new coaching regime, but he will now be forced to watch from the sidelines as Zidane begins his tenure.

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    Madrid handed fresh fitness blow

    Medical assessments have revealed that Konate is suffering from a minor sprain to his right knee. The diagnosis confirms that he is unfit to participate in competitive action for his national side in the immediate future.

    As a direct result of this slight sprain, the former Liverpool star will be released from international duty ahead of schedule. Konate is set to leave the French camp and return to the Spanish capital on Thursday.

    Madrid will now take over the player's rehabilitation programme as they monitor his recovery closely. The Spanish giants will hope that the early intervention prevents any long-term absence for the influential centre-back.

  • Yoro earns maiden senior promotion

    In the wake of Konate's unfortunate departure, the French coaching staff have turned to youth to reinforce their defence. United defender Yoro has been officially drafted into the senior setup as a direct replacement.

    The 20-year-old was already stationed at the national team's Clairefontaine base, initially linking up with the Under-21 squad. The promising talent had been preparing for four upcoming European Championship qualification matches with the youth side before receiving the unexpected promotion.

    This marks a significant career milestone for the former Lille standout, who joins the senior A-team for the very first time. Yoro will now have the opportunity to share a dressing room with established international stars and showcase his potential to Zidane.



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    Zidane prepares for Turkey showdown

    With the squad adjustments now finalised, the French national team must shift their entire focus toward their immediate on-pitch responsibilities. The team are in the final stages of preparation for a crucial UEFA Nations League encounter. Zidane will officially kick off his managerial reign with a testing fixture against Turkey this Friday.