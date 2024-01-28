'I will deal with it' - Erik ten Hag gives ominous update on Marcus Rashford as Man Utd forward is omitted from Newport Clash after Belfast nightclub controversy

Richard Martin
Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Manchester UnitedNewport County vs Manchester UnitedNewport CountyFA CupMarcus Rashford

Erik ten Hag has said he will deal with Marcus Rashford internally after the Manchester United striker missed Sunday's FA Cup tie with Newport.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ten Hag will deal with Rashford situation internally
  • Striker did not travel to Newport FA Cup tie
  • Rashford in trouble for going nightclubbing in Belfast

Editors' Picks