AFP
Huge Rodri injury concern for Man City as Pep Guardiola delivers update after midfielder forced off in blockbuster win over Arsenal
Sweating on Rodri's fitness
City are sweating over the fitness of Rodri following an intense, demanding physical and mental battle with the league leaders. The one negative from what was a huge victory against the Gunners was the fact that the midfielder was forced off near the end of Sunday’s match. This setback adds to a frustrating campaign for the Spain international, who has already missed 11 league matches this season due to recurring hamstring and knee problems. Despite his injury-hit season, he has still managed to make 31 appearances across all competitions.
- AFP
Guardiola provides injury update
Addressing the media in the wake of the result, Guardiola admitted he was unsure about the severity of the problem. Providing an update on the situation, the Spaniard revealed the initial diagnosis but stressed the need for further medical evaluation. Guardiola said: “I don’t know how long Rodri will be out. [It’s the] Groin I think the doctor said but we will see. We will make a test tonight or tomorrow.”
Title race momentum shifts
The win saw City narrow the gap on Arsenal to three points, and they still have a game in hand. Regarding the significance of the result, the boss was measured, noting the big takeaway was that the team are now guaranteed Champions League football next season. Guardiola said: “That game gave us hope, that’s all. I said to them after the game to enjoy the moment but don’t lose the focus now. We have four long weeks, and I know what the message will be. We are there. Reality is who is top of the league? We are not. Goal difference - who is better? They are. Step by step. We have got hope to extend the chance to fight until the end. Of course [we have belief]. Next season we are definitely in the Champions League and that is the biggest trophy for these clubs.”
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Focus turns to Burnley and FA Cup
City will now aim to capitalise on their vital game in hand and officially seize first place with another win when they travel to face Burnley on Wednesday night. Following that crucial league encounter, their full attention will immediately turn to next Saturday’s highly anticipated FA Cup semi-final showdown against Southampton. It remains to be seen if Rodri features in either game.