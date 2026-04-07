How much is Baturina worth, Como’s next star after Nico Paz: his transfer value and who’s interested in him

At first, some people were sceptical: “Who’s this Baturina?! He never plays…” In reality, Cesc Fàbregas had been keeping him on the sidelines, away from the spotlight, waiting for the right moment to bring him through. He saw his potential every day in training, had long been aware of his qualities, and knew it would only be a matter of time. Today, that Martin Baturina who captivated everyone in Croatia in the Dinamo Zagreb shirt is known to everyone in Serie A too; in the team where, until recently, Nico Paz dominated everyone, he has taken centre stage in the decisive months of the championship.



