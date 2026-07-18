How England will line up at the 2030 World Cup: Max Dowman and Rio Ngumoha step up as Three Lions find replacements for Harry Kane and Jordan Pickford

You didn't really think we were going to leave him out, did you?!...

The biggest problem facing England over the next four years is how they go about replacing Harry Kane. Sure, the Three Lions' captain could carry on for another four years and appear at a fourth World Cup on the eve of his 37th birthday, but the home Euros in 2028 are likely to offer the ideal swansong for England's greatest-ever goal-scorer, at least in terms of his international career.

England aren't exactly overflowing with options to replace Kane long-term, either. His back-ups in North America, Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney, will both be 34 by the time the next World Cup rolls around, while both Dominic Solanke and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who earned call-ups in March, will be well into their 30s in four years' time, too.

Twelve months ago, the obvious option looked likely to be Liam Delap, but after his dreadfully disappointing debut season at Chelsea, he needs to rediscover his form and confidence before he can even be considered for a call-up.

There are some youngsters worth considering, including Chelsea's Shim Mheuka and, in particular, Manchester United's JJ Gabriel, but right now, all signs point to a new role for one of England's current shining lights, Jude Bellingham.

It's easy to forget, but the best period of Bellingham's career thus far came when he first joined Real Madrid in 2023 and set about breaking goal-scoring records that previously belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo. During that period, Bellingham found himself playing as a deep-lying striker, entrusted with filling the void left by Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu as he regularly ran beyond Madrid's widemen to get himself on the end of chances.

Bellingham was able to evade opposition defenders due to his rather unique role, and his performances earned him a place on the podium at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony. Had England won the Euro 2024 final, he may well have claimed the biggest individual honour in the game for himself.

He showed signs of rediscovering that form during the 2026 World Cup, with his late runs into the box meaning he was able to dovetail effectively with Kane and produce a number of match-winning moments. Once Kane is gone, England will look even further to Bellingham for inspiration, and him playing as a sort-of-striker feels like the natural evolution for the boy from Birmingham.