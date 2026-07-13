Hoffenheim chief confirms talks over transfer for Barcelona and Chelsea target

The race for Asllani is heating up after Hoffenheim’s sporting managing director admitted that the Bundesliga side are entertaining offers for their prized asset. With interest mounting from several of the continent's elite clubs, a summer departure from the Rhein-Neckar-Arena appears increasingly inevitable for the clinical striker.

“The situation is that there are talks with clubs both domestically and abroad. It’s also no secret that Asllani has a release clause,” Schicker told Kicker.

These comments come at a time when the forward is being closely monitored by teams in England and Spain, and Schicker's public admission suggests that the club is prepared for his expected summer departure.







