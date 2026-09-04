Heirs to King Virgil van Dijk’s throne! Do Liverpool already have succession plan in place? Ex-Reds defender discusses Anfield Princes Jeremy Jacquet & Giovanni Leoni

Jacquet and Leoni could be the men to help fill Van Dijk’s boots at Anfield. Asked if that will be the case, with long-term plans having already been drawn up, ex-Reds defender Warnock - who was speaking in association with Gambler Media - told GOAL: “Possibly. I think the hard thing is trying to replace, obviously, a player of Van Dijk's stature.

“And the signs were promising, both from Leoni, even after one game, but the talk around Serie A and how he performed in Italy. But there will always become a pressure once you get to a certain level.

“There will be more talk, talking about Van Dijk and can they be the heir to the throne, of taking over Van Dijk? And it's just about how they progress from now until probably around about 26, 27, when you learn so much about the game and you get better at understanding.

“And that's essentially what you have to do when you're a centre-half. You've got to read the game better, you've got to get yourself in better positions, and that's part of the process. So it's very difficult to say whether they're going to be the successors because they're on the right trajectory. But there's so many things that can come into place, like injuries and lack of form, the shirt being too heavy at times, where the club's actually at.

“When you think about when Virgil van Dijk came into the Liverpool team, it was almost him and Alisson that were the final two pieces of the jigsaw. And it slotted him perfectly into a great system, a great team. At the moment, Liverpool are in a transitional phase and that's difficult to play in at times.”