Heavy metal ‘hand grenades’! Why Mohamed Salah comments rock Liverpool as Michael Owen reacts to latest blast from departing Egyptian superstar

Quizzed on whether Salah’s latest outburst can be considered understandable or unhelpful, former Liverpool striker Owen - who is UK ambassador for the online casino comparison site Casino.org - told GOAL: “Both. Understandable? Yes. Do I agree with them? Yeah. But would I say it? No.

“That's the whole point. I don't think it was a wise thing for him to say, even though he's probably right. But listen, of course Liverpool fans want to see better footballers. Of course they want to see better results. And yeah, of course they don't want to be a team that win one and lose one.

“There was nothing that he said that was wrong, it was just that he said it. That was the thing.

“I think the problem with Mo Salah is obviously he rarely speaks. But when he does speak, he's dropping hand grenades. If he spoke all the time, then it might not come as a massive shock. But whatever he's going to say, it's huge, huge news. And obviously if it's always disparaging, let's say towards the club or towards a manager or whatever, then it just goes nuclear in many ways.

“So yeah, I agree with everything he said, but I don't agree with him saying it because what help is it doing to anybody? It's just not.”