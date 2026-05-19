"It shouldn't be all about Salah": Liverpool FC legend takes a dig at the Reds' superstar and compares him to Cristiano Ronaldo

For Slot, the build-up to the Brentford game feels like a suicide mission. If he punishes Salah by benching him, he risks losing vital quality in Liverpool's fight for a Champions League spot.

Carragher therefore urges the coach to be as pragmatic as possible: "I don't think a manager should ever shoot himself in the foot. If playing Mo Salah at the weekend gives Liverpool the best chance of a win, you have to pick him."

Slot's precarious position at the club doesn't help. "I've criticised Mo Salah for being selfish. Arne Slot mustn't be selfish. He has to think of the club, of what's best for the club," said Carragher. "If Liverpool need a good result against Brentford, he has to pick him if he believes he's in his best team. Arne Slot isn't in a particularly strong position at Liverpool at the moment, and that's why Salah made those comments. He doesn't have the fans' support at the moment. That's why Salah did that. He's put him in a really awkward position."