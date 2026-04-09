According to Tuttosport, Borussia Dortmund have already offered Argentine international Marcos Senesi a lucrative contract. The report states that BVB are prepared to pay the 28-year-old four million euros net per year. This would see Senesi immediately join the ranks of the club’s top earners.
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He would immediately join the club’s top earners: BVB are reportedly close to securing a free transfer coup
Borussia Dortmund’s interest in Marcos Senesi is well documented. As early as mid-March, Sky and Bild reported that the Black and Yellows were “closely monitoring” the defender. By that point, Senesi had already told AFC Bournemouth he would not extend his contract, which expires this summer, and that he wanted to join a top club.
Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and, notably, Juventus are also monitoring the situation, with the Bianconeri reportedly already submitting an official offer. According to reports, the Argentine has been presented with a four-year deal worth €3 million per season.
With captain Emre Can sidelined for an extended period after tearing his cruciate ligament, Niklas Süle set to depart, and Nico Schlotterbeck’s future still uncertain, BVB urgently needs to reinforce its centre-back options in the upcoming transfer window.
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A potential replacement or addition to Schlotterbeck? Senesi matches BVB’s current transfer profile.
The German international has been mulling over a contract extension beyond 2027 for months. Amid conflicting reports on the internal developments in the matter, sporting director Lars Ricken recently spoke plainly in *Sport Bild*. “There are three options: we extend the contract, we sell him in the summer – or we go into the final year of the contract. We all want to avoid the last option. That would be good for neither us nor Nico,” Ricken told Sport Bild, adding: “We continue to assume that the first option will work out.”
Should Schlotterbeck depart in the coming months, Senesi is viewed as an ideal replacement—in part because he shares the German centre-back’s prized left foot. Like Schlotterbeck, the Argentine is also left-footed and matches the club’s current criteria, which Ricken recently outlined for potential signings. According to the director, BVB is seeking players who “help us straight away” without requiring “a fantastical transfer fee”.
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Senesi could even be in line for a World Cup place with Argentina
Senesi rose through the ranks at San Lorenzo before moving to Europe in 2019, joining Feyenoord in the Eredivisie for €7m. In 2022 he transferred to Bournemouth for €15m.
Senesi finally made his senior Argentina debut in 2022, earning his second cap in October when he completed 90 minutes of a friendly against Venezuela. He also featured for the Albiceleste at the end of March.
That form has put him in the frame for a World Cup call-up. At club level he is a fixture in the Bournemouth first team, even donning the captain’s armband for the 0-0 draw with West Ham in late February. For a centre-back, his four assists in 30 Premier League appearances is an impressive return.
According to Bild, he is not the only centre-back on Dortmund’s radar: French youth international Joane Gadou (19) of RB Salzburg is also said to have attracted interest.
BVB's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Ousmane Dembélé Forward Stade Rennes 2016 €35.5m Sébastien Haller Forward Ajax Amsterdam 2022 €31 million Mats Hummels Defence FC Bayern 2019 €30.5m Jude Bellingham Midfield Sunderland FC 2025 €30.5m Jude Bellingham Midfielder Birmingham City 2020 €30.15m