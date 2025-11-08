'He's changed' - Lamine Yamal getting back to 'his best level' as coach Hansi Flick says injury troubles are almost behind Barcelona star

The wonderkid has missed seven games this season due to pubalgia; a chronic injury that comes from a tear to the small tissue in the groin or lower abdomen. While he has returned to the starting lineup in the past few weeks, Barcelona were without their young superstar for the majority of September, with Yamal also missing a La Liga tie against Sevilla in early October due to a recurrence of the injury. Flick's comments would suggest his young star is close to being back to his scintillating best.

Yamal's selection for Spain's upcoming fixtures against Georgia and Turkey set up a fractious exchange between club and country, with Flick previously suggesting the Spanish federation (RFEF) had previously failed to look after young stars.

De La Fuente bristled at that idea, pointing out that the winger has started his previous six games for the Catalonian club, saying the winger is in "perfect condition."