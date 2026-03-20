"He'll come round to that eventually": Uli Hoeneß offers transfer advice to a Bundesliga rival

No other Bundesliga club has sold as many players abroad for such high fees in recent years as Eintracht. In 2023, Randal Kolo Muani moved to Paris Saint-Germain for €95 million; in January 2025, Omar Marmoush joined Manchester City for €75 million, followed by Hugo Ekitike’s move to Liverpool FC in the summer for €95 million.

On the pitch, however, Eintracht are struggling to live up to their own standards. In the Bundesliga, Frankfurt currently sit in seventh place, whilst they were knocked out early in both the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.