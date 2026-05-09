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Andreas Koenigl and Adhe Makayasa

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Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid demands revealed as Benfica boss 'wants full control' & 'major say in transfers' if he's to take top job

Real Madrid
J. Mourinho
Transfers
A. Arbeloa
Benfica

Jose Mourinho has reportedly outlined strict conditions for a sensational return to Real Madrid, with the Benfica boss demanding total authority over first-team affairs. Following high-level meetings between club directors and the Portuguese manager’s representatives, it appears the 63-year-old is now the frontrunner to replace Alvaro Arbeloa.

  • Talks intensify over return

    Madrid have accelerated their pursuit of Mourinho after representatives from the Spanish giants met with the manager's camp earlier this week to intensify comeback talks. The Portuguese tactician, who led the club to a record-breaking league title in 2012, has emerged as Florentino Perez’s primary candidate to lead an urgent summer rebuild. General Director Jose Angel Sanchez is the driving force behind the appointment, seeking a proven winner to stabilise a project that has fallen into disrepair after two seasons without major silverware.

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    Mourinho's power play

    According to a report from Sky Sport, the 63-year-old is ready for a return but has set non-negotiable terms regarding the club's traditional hierarchy. Mourinho is said to be demanding "full control and a major say in transfers" before committing to a contract that would end his current tenure at Benfica. While his relationship with Perez remains strong, the president must now decide whether to grant these authoritarian powers, a move he previously denied to other coaching candidates.

  • A fractured dressing room

    The urgency for a managerial change has been exacerbated by a toxic atmosphere at the Valdebebas training ground, which recently escalated into physical violence between senior players. Midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni were involved in a serious altercation that resulted in Valverde being hospitalised. This fractured environment has led the club captain to complain publicly about 'moles' within the squad, confirming that a total overhaul of the playing personnel is now deemed unavoidable by the board.

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  • el clasico Kylian Mbappe Lamine Yamal Getty images

    Clasico decides domestic fate

    Madrid face a daunting trip to Barcelona this Sunday knowing that anything less than a victory will mathematically end their slim hopes of reclaiming the league title. Beyond the pitch, the club must decide whether to trigger Mourinho's €3 million release clause at Benfica, which becomes active during the first 10 days after the Portuguese season concludes. A final decision on the appointment is expected shortly after Clasico, as Perez weighs up granting Mourinho the unprecedented authority required to cleanse the current squad.

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