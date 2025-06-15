'He had to respond' - Landon Donovan, Alexi Lalas back Mauricio Pochettino's stance on Christian Pulisic's comments, stress that 'no player is bigger than the team'
Lalas said Pochettino needed assert his position as manager while reiterating the primary focus is on the team, not individuals.
- Lalas and Donovan back Pochettino standing up to Pulisic
- Former U.S. internationals say coach needed to speak up
- USMNT play Trinidad and Tobago in Gold Cup opener