Harry Maguire tells Man Utd they need new signings for starting XI ahead of 'really, really big summer'

Despite the positive momentum, Maguire is under no illusions about what is required to close the gap on the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. The 33-year-old defender was vocal about the need for United to be aggressive in the transfer market, specifically targeting players who can walk straight into the first-team lineup rather than just providing cover.

“We’re in a strong position. We’ve had a great few months under the manager. I feel like the squad is starting to look like something that is a strong squad. But this summer’s going to be big, really, really big. We need more players, we need better quality, we need players to come into the starting eleven. And then when everything comes together, we’ll see where it is at the start of the season. We’ll have a good pre-season and be ready," the defender explained.